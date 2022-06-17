Wedbush Comments on Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.73) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.99) EPS.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 156.53%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SGMO. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

SGMO stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director John Markels acquired 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,032.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,865.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

