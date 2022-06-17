Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cadre Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cadre in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cadre’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadre’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE CDRE opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03. Cadre has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $28.49.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDRE. Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,586,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,946,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,967,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 37,547 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

