Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for DS Smith in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for DS Smith’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DS Smith’s FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of DS Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.14) to GBX 570 ($6.92) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 435 ($5.28) to GBX 360 ($4.37) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 450 ($5.46) to GBX 430 ($5.22) in a report on Friday, April 8th.
DS Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
