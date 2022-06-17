Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ashford Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ashford in a research report issued on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ashford’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ashford’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.71. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 8.70%.

Ashford stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.47. Ashford has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AINC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ashford by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashford by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashford by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashford by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashford by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares in the last quarter. 12.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

