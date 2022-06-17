Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 528.23%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, Director Dipti Amin purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $57,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 53,650 shares of company stock worth $83,887. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,810 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. raised its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 4,997,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after buying an additional 199,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 30,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 44.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,849,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 566,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 480.8% in the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 543,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.