Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Smiths Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Smiths Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smiths Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

SMGZY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,900 ($23.06) to GBX 1,775 ($21.54) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,580 ($19.18) to GBX 1,620 ($19.66) in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of SMGZY opened at $17.49 on Thursday. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.1477 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

