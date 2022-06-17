Bombardier Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($27.75) Per Share (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bombardier in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 13th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($27.75) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.25). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2022 earnings at ($60.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $85.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $138.75 EPS.

Bombardier has a 1-year low of C$7.83 and a 1-year high of C$13.18.

