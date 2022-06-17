TransUnion to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransUnion in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for TransUnion’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TransUnion’s FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.17.

TRU opened at $76.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.39. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,314 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in TransUnion by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,197 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth $167,521,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $189,523,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2,382.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 819,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,177,000 after buying an additional 786,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

