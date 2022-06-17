Orla Mining Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Orla Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, June 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

TSE OLA opened at C$4.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.24. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 270.59. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of C$3.71 and a 12-month high of C$6.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.73.

Orla Mining ( TSE:OLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$49.92 million during the quarter.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

