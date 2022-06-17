Edison International to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.59 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Edison International in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.59 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.50. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

EIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Shares of EIX opened at $60.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.64. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $73.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,899,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Edison International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,628,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,809,000 after purchasing an additional 80,577 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 52.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 638,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,398,000 after buying an additional 219,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,710,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

