FY2022 Earnings Forecast for RCM Technologies, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of RCM Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RCM Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.96 million for the quarter. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RCMT. TheStreet raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of RCM Technologies stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. RCM Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $28.82.

In related news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 30,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $615,500.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,511,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,317,540.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Genovese sold 27,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $515,374.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,556.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,956 shares of company stock worth $3,918,745 in the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RCM Technologies by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RCM Technologies by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 94,294 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RCM Technologies by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in RCM Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 447,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 120,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

