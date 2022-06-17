Titan International, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) – William Blair increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Titan International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 14th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share.

Get Titan International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. Titan International has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.33 million. Titan International had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Titan International by 5,040.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Titan International by 10,448.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Titan International by 65.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.