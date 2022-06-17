Wedbush Weighs in on RumbleON, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for RumbleON in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for RumbleON’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for RumbleON’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Get RumbleON alerts:

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.14). RumbleON had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $459.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.54) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RMBL. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RumbleON to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

RMBL opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $279.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.83. RumbleON has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $48.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44.

In other RumbleON news, Vice Chairman William Coulter acquired 30,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $501,524.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,621,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,396.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.68 per share, with a total value of $166,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,422.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 92,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RumbleON by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RumbleON by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in RumbleON during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in RumbleON by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 270,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 160,470 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in RumbleON by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 44,018 shares during the period. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RumbleON (Get Rating)

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.