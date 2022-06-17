Brokers Set Expectations for Intellicheck, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Intellicheck in a report issued on Tuesday, June 14th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IDN. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellicheck presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.63.

IDN stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $9.68.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Intellicheck by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intellicheck by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 67,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

