Jeremy Dibb Purchases 77,454 Shares of DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP) Stock

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Rating) insider Jeremy Dibb purchased 77,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £4,647.24 ($5,640.54).

LON:DPP opened at GBX 6.15 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.62. DP Poland Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 10.30 ($0.13). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.50. The stock has a market cap of £38.16 million and a PE ratio of -4.43.

DP Poland Plc operates delivery and dine-in pizza restaurants in Poland. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

