Jeremy Dibb Purchases 77,454 Shares of DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP) Stock

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Rating) insider Jeremy Dibb purchased 77,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £4,647.24 ($5,640.54).
LON:DPP opened at GBX 6.15 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.62. DP Poland Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 10.30 ($0.13). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.50. The stock has a market cap of £38.16 million and a PE ratio of -4.43.
