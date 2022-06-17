KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a report released on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Eversource Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ES. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $78.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.04 and its 200-day moving average is $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.82%.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at $456,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,953 shares of company stock worth $995,989 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,343,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,703,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 55,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 237,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

