KeyCorp Weighs in on Otter Tail Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Otter Tail in a report issued on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Otter Tail’s current full-year earnings is $5.30 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Otter Tail’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56. Otter Tail had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.90. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $71.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,569,000 after acquiring an additional 92,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,994,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,852,000 after acquiring an additional 101,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,769 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,310,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

