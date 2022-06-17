Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Atlantic Securities downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $7.23, but opened at $7.07. Atlantic Securities now has a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 361,743 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 115,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,166,363.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,262,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,796,811.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 115,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,166,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,975 shares of company stock worth $3,286,592 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.24.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.12% and a negative return on equity of 39.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

