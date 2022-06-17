Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Up 6.9% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) shot up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.51. 14,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 387,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.
Specifically, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 11,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $125,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 770,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,174,962.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,561,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,408,477.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 372,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,427 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.40% of the company’s stock.
TCDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in Tricida by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,652,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after purchasing an additional 317,550 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the first quarter worth $17,115,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter worth $17,054,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 267,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,367,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after buying an additional 67,353 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tricida Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCDA)
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tricida (TCDA)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.