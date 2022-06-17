Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Up 6.9% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) shot up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.51. 14,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 387,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Specifically, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 11,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $125,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 770,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,174,962.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,561,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,408,477.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 372,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,427 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Tricida alerts:

TCDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $542.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in Tricida by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,652,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after purchasing an additional 317,550 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the first quarter worth $17,115,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter worth $17,054,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 267,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,367,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after buying an additional 67,353 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricida Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.