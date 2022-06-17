Short Interest in Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Drops By 14.6%

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the May 15th total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YMTX opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Yumanity Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.22). Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a negative net margin of 798.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration.

