Fuwei Films (FFHL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, June 24th.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:FFHL opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. Fuwei Films has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $13.94.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fuwei Films in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

