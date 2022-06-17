Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Shares Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, June 29th

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 29th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS:HSHIF opened at $64.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.66. Hoshizaki has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.

About Hoshizaki

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

