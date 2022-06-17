IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Trading 7.2% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) traded up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.11. 13,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,653,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Specifically, COO Keith Westby sold 9,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $176,847.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,614.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 2,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,642 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,251 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISEE. StockNews.com started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,474,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,696,000 after purchasing an additional 709,143 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 62.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,889,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,126,000 after purchasing an additional 104,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,255,000 after purchasing an additional 99,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.7% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,891,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,332,000 after purchasing an additional 130,858 shares in the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

