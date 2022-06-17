The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Short Interest Update

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,950,000 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the May 15th total of 6,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wendy’s stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on WEN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 11.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wendy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
