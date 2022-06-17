The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Short Interest Update

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,950,000 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the May 15th total of 6,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wendy’s stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 11.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

