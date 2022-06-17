World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $82.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment traded as high as $68.73 and last traded at $67.18, with a volume of 2126196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.01.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 271,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $589,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,536,000. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $378,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 152.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,549,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.73.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $333.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.70 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

