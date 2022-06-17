Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Short Interest Update

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the May 15th total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YMTX opened at $1.57 on Friday. Yumanity Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85.

Yumanity Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.22). Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 798.73% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yumanity Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration.

