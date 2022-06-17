Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $4.75. Planet Labs PBC shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 116,992 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PL. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth $3,137,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.