Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Short Interest Update

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,300 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the May 15th total of 393,500 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 494,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZSAN. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69,755 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZSAN shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16. Zosano Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $37.45.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.01). Zosano Pharma had a negative net margin of 8,375.11% and a negative return on equity of 177.06%.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

