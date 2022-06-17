ProFrac Holding Corp.’s (NASDAQ:PFHC) Quiet Period Set To End on June 22nd

ProFrac’s (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, June 22nd. ProFrac had issued 16,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 13th. The total size of the offering was $288,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During ProFrac’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

PFHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on ProFrac in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Shares of ProFrac stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. ProFrac has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

