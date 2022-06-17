Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Short Interest Up 26.9% in May

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the May 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

XPER opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. Xperi has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $22.67.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Analysts expect that Xperi will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.82%.

In related news, Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $78,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at $574,026.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 92.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 271,577 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 1.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 561,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 31.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the third quarter worth about $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

