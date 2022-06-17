Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Short Interest Up 26.9% in May

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the May 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of XPER opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. Xperi has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $22.67.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.43. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Xperi will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.82%.

XPER has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $78,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at $574,026.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 40.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,439,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after buying an additional 417,906 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the first quarter worth about $1,979,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 27.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 367.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 935,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 735,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

