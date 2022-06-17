XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAXU) Short Interest Down 20.0% in May

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAXU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of XPAC Acquisition by 88.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,966,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,170,000.

XPAXU stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. XPAC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

