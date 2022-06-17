Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Trading Down 4.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $167.00 to $147.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Westlake traded as low as $109.43 and last traded at $109.53. Approximately 9,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 745,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.37.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Westlake from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $489,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $1,142,781.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,237.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,614 shares of company stock worth $14,000,359 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $7,770,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Westlake by 535.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Westlake by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.33.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.09%.

About Westlake (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

