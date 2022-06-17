Short Interest in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Increases By 37.0%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the May 15th total of 795,900 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 179,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WKME shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on WalkMe in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WalkMe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on WalkMe in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of WKME stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. WalkMe has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $750.48 million and a PE ratio of -5.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WalkMe will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in WalkMe by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

