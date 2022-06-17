Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Update

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the May 15th total of 7,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Exicure news, Director Bali Muralidhar acquired 1,472,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.19 per share, for a total transaction of $279,703.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,449,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,333.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Exicure alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XCUR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exicure by 329.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113,293 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exicure by 898.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 169,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 152,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Exicure by 184.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 19,087 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exicure by 649.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 236,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 205,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exicure by 34.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XCUR opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20. Exicure has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $14.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exicure will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exicure (Get Rating)

Exicure, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies for neurological disorders and hair loss based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its lead program candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for neuropathic and chronic pain. The company has a collaboration, option, and license agreement with AbbVie Inc to develop SNA-based treatments for hair loss disorders; and collaboration agreement with Ipsen SA to research, develop, and commercialize novel spherical nucleic acids for Huntington's disease and Angelman syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.