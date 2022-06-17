Shopify Stock to Split on Wednesday, June 29th (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify stock opened at $305.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a current ratio of 11.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $775.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 244.18 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify has a 52 week low of $297.64 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Shopify from $534.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Shopify by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,008,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

