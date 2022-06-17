NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Insider Buys £68,496 in Stock

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Roney bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,708 ($69.28) per share, with a total value of £68,496 ($83,136.30).

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 5,764 ($69.96) on Friday. NEXT plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5,578 ($67.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,484 ($102.97). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,208.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,863.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54. The company has a market cap of £7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.00.

Get NEXT alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($87.39) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,280 ($88.36) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($86.18) to GBX 6,900 ($83.75) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($106.81) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,104.29 ($98.36).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.