Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Sells £556,511.10 in Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 34,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,618 ($19.64), for a total transaction of £556,511.10 ($675,459.52).
Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,597.50 ($19.39) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,609.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,730.26. Burberry Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,267 ($27.52). The firm has a market cap of £6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 35.40 ($0.43) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.60. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.
Burberry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.
