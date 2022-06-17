Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Sells £556,511.10 in Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 34,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,618 ($19.64), for a total transaction of £556,511.10 ($675,459.52).

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,597.50 ($19.39) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,609.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,730.26. Burberry Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,267 ($27.52). The firm has a market cap of £6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 35.40 ($0.43) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.60. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRBY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($23.79) to GBX 2,070 ($25.12) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,940 ($23.55) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.06) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,280 ($27.67) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,119.17 ($25.72).

Burberry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.