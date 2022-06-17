Insider Selling: LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Insider Sells 281,030 Shares of Stock

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) insider Andrew Jones sold 281,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.86), for a total value of £663,230.80 ($804,989.44).

LON LMP opened at GBX 236.60 ($2.87) on Friday. LondonMetric Property Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 229.40 ($2.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93. The company has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 255.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 264.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is 0.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMP shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.40) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.88) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.70) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 300.50 ($3.65).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

