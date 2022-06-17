Roger Stott Acquires 57 Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) insider Roger Stott bought 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £148.77 ($180.57).

Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Roger Stott acquired 49 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 310 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of £151.90 ($184.37).

AJB stock opened at GBX 269.20 ($3.27) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 272.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 314.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70. AJ Bell plc has a 1-year low of GBX 242.80 ($2.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 447.40 ($5.43). The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.78 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($4.85) to GBX 300 ($3.64) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($4.92) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.88) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 377 ($4.58).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

