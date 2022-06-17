Andy Allen Buys 73 Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) insider Andy Allen acquired 73 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of £151.84 ($184.29).

LON ITM opened at GBX 205.80 ($2.50) on Friday. ITM Power Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 201.40 ($2.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 536.15 ($6.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.94. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 302.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 327.04.

Get ITM Power alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITM shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.28) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.68) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.73) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ITM Power to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.64) to GBX 500 ($6.07) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 477 ($5.79).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.