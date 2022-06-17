Brian J. Cooke Buys 3,000 Shares of Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Stock

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Rating) insider Brian J. Cooke bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 309 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £9,270 ($11,251.37).

Shares of LON CGS opened at GBX 332 ($4.03) on Friday. Castings P.L.C. has a 1 year low of GBX 282 ($3.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 420 ($5.10). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 312.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 331.90. The firm has a market cap of £144.61 million and a P/E ratio of 16.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from Castings’s previous dividend of $12.57. Castings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.74%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.43) target price on shares of Castings in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, grey iron, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

