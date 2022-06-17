Colin D. Keogh Purchases 1,617 Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Stock

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2022

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSXGet Rating) insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 944 ($11.46) per share, for a total transaction of £15,264.48 ($18,527.10).

LON:HSX opened at GBX 926.80 ($11.25) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 21.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 936.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 924.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Hiscox Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 769.40 ($9.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,002 ($12.16).

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSX shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($13.05) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,067 ($12.95) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 895 ($10.86) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.14) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,020.86 ($12.39).

Hiscox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Featured Stories

