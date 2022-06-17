Colin D. Keogh Purchases 1,617 Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Stock

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 944 ($11.46) per share, for a total transaction of £15,264.48 ($18,527.10).

LON:HSX opened at GBX 926.80 ($11.25) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 21.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 936.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 924.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Hiscox Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 769.40 ($9.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,002 ($12.16).

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSX shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($13.05) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,067 ($12.95) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 895 ($10.86) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.14) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,020.86 ($12.39).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

