Laura Wade-Gery Purchases 9,952 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Laura Wade-Gery bought 9,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £24,780.48 ($30,077.05).

LON LGEN opened at GBX 244 ($2.96) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 255.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 273. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 225.49 ($2.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 309.90 ($3.76). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22. The stock has a market cap of £14.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.48.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LGEN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($4.93) to GBX 400 ($4.85) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.01) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($3.88) to GBX 330 ($4.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.94) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 342.83 ($4.16).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

