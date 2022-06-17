Rob Wood Sells 98,781 Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) insider Rob Wood sold 98,781 shares of Entain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($16.63), for a total value of £1,353,299.70 ($1,642,553.34).

Entain stock opened at GBX 1,291 ($15.67) on Friday. Entain Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,170.36 ($14.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,500 ($30.34). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,437.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,567.95. The company has a market cap of £7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59.

ENT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.77) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($25.00) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.49) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,308.13 ($28.01).

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

