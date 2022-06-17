Analysts Set Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target at $46.00

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPXWF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of CPXWF opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32. Capital Power has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $37.04.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

