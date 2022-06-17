Analysts Set Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) PT at $1,391.80

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,391.80.

HRGLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($17.96) to GBX 1,224 ($14.86) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($17.84) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,590 ($19.30) to GBX 1,530 ($18.57) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($15.96) to GBX 1,205 ($14.63) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $46.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

