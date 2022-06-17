Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives $647.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $647.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after buying an additional 1,680,069 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $429,797,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after buying an additional 631,800 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 31.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,693,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $415.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $407.75 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $487.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 29.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

