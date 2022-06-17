Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives C$33.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.83.
Several brokerages have recently commented on H. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. CSFB downgraded Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hydro One to an “underperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on Hydro One and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$33.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$19.81 billion and a PE ratio of 19.69. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$29.13 and a 52 week high of C$36.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36.
Hydro One Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
