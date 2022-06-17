Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives C$33.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on H. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. CSFB downgraded Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hydro One to an “underperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on Hydro One and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$33.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$19.81 billion and a PE ratio of 19.69. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$29.13 and a 52 week high of C$36.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.40%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

