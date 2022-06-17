Analysts Set Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Target Price at $22.00

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stephens began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Earthstone Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

ESTE opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 95.74 and a beta of 2.14. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.65 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 1.45%. Earthstone Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 159.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $239,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,330.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $494,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,926.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,175 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 30,452 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,219,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

